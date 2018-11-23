Rugby legend Doddie Weir presented with Edinburgh Award

The award celebrates his contribution to the city, sport and Motor Neurone Disease research.

Winner: Doddie with Edinburgh Award. Edinburgh Council

Rugby legend George "Doddie" Weir has been honoured for his contribution to Edinburgh at an award ceremony in the capital.

The former Scotland star was presented with the Edinburgh Award 2018, which also celebrates his career in the sport and his work raising awareness of Motor Neurone Disease, on Friday.

Doddie becomes the 12th person to receive the annual accolade, following in the footsteps of last year's recipient Timothy O'Shea (2017) and fellow sportsmen Ken Buchanan (2015), George Kerr (2010) and Sir Chris Hoy (2009).

He said: "I am hugely honoured and humbled to receive the prestigious Edinburgh Award, especially when I see the names of those who have received it before me.

"Edinburgh has been good to me - it's where I was born, I was educated at Stewart's Melville College and began my rugby career here, and of course I have a special connection with Murrayfield."

"Edinburgh has been good to me - it's where I was born, I was educated at Stewart's Melville College and began my rugby career here, and of course I have a special connection with Murrayfield." Doddie Weir

Surrounded by friends, family and familiar faces from professional rugby, Doddie was reunited with a set of his handprints outside the City Chambers before being presented with an engraved Loving Cup from Edinburgh's Lord Provost Frank Ross.

Speaking ahead of the event, Edinburgh's Lord Provost Frank Ross, said: "Doddie is not only an inspiring sportsman but a real champion of MND research, helping to raise awareness through his own Foundation and provide much-needed funds towards finding a cure for this disease.

"He is Edinburgh's gentle giant, as well-respected and loved by citizens as much as his peers and rugby fans. Doddie really has made an outstanding contribution to sport, to charity and to the Capital. The Edinburgh Award is the city's way of recognising all that he has achieved."

Honoured: Doddie with Frank Ross. Edinburgh Council

The Edinburgh-born 48 year-old began his professional rugby career at Melrose RFC, before going on to win 61 international caps for Scotland.

After announcing in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, Doddie has raised thousands of pounds to help research causes and cures for MND through his charitable foundation, My Name'5 Doddie.

"He is Edinburgh's gentle giant, as well-respected and loved by citizens as much as his peers and rugby fans." Frank Ross.

He said: "The support I have received from all over the world since I shared my diagnosis has been incredible and it has helped drive the work of our Foundation forward as we try to raise awareness around Motor Neurone Disease and help find a cure for this devastating disease.

"Edinburgh has been at the forefront of this support, along with the Borders, and I highly appreciate the efforts of everyone. I am determined that together, we will make a difference.

"I would like to thank the Lord Provost for this honour and look forward to adding my enormous paw prints to the others already there at the City Chambers."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.