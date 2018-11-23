  • STV
  • MySTV

Rugby legend Doddie Weir presented with Edinburgh Award

STV

The award celebrates his contribution to the city, sport and Motor Neurone Disease research.

Winner: Doddie with Edinburgh Award.
Winner: Doddie with Edinburgh Award. Edinburgh Council

Rugby legend George "Doddie" Weir has been honoured for his contribution to Edinburgh at an award ceremony in the capital.

The former Scotland star was presented with the Edinburgh Award 2018, which also celebrates his career in the sport and his work raising awareness of Motor Neurone Disease, on Friday.

Doddie becomes the 12th person to receive the annual accolade, following in the footsteps of last year's recipient Timothy O'Shea (2017) and fellow sportsmen Ken Buchanan (2015), George Kerr (2010) and Sir Chris Hoy (2009).

He said: "I am hugely honoured and humbled to receive the prestigious Edinburgh Award, especially when I see the names of those who have received it before me.

"Edinburgh has been good to me - it's where I was born, I was educated at Stewart's Melville College and began my rugby career here, and of course I have a special connection with Murrayfield."

"Edinburgh has been good to me - it's where I was born, I was educated at Stewart's Melville College and began my rugby career here, and of course I have a special connection with Murrayfield."
Doddie Weir

Surrounded by friends, family and familiar faces from professional rugby, Doddie was reunited with a set of his handprints outside the City Chambers before being presented with an engraved Loving Cup from Edinburgh's Lord Provost Frank Ross.

Speaking ahead of the event, Edinburgh's Lord Provost Frank Ross, said: "Doddie is not only an inspiring sportsman but a real champion of MND research, helping to raise awareness through his own Foundation and provide much-needed funds towards finding a cure for this disease.

"He is Edinburgh's gentle giant, as well-respected and loved by citizens as much as his peers and rugby fans. Doddie really has made an outstanding contribution to sport, to charity and to the Capital. The Edinburgh Award is the city's way of recognising all that he has achieved."

Honoured: Doddie with Frank Ross.
Honoured: Doddie with Frank Ross. Edinburgh Council

The Edinburgh-born 48 year-old began his professional rugby career at Melrose RFC, before going on to win 61 international caps for Scotland.

After announcing in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, Doddie has raised thousands of pounds to help research causes and cures for MND through his charitable foundation, My Name'5 Doddie.

"He is Edinburgh's gentle giant, as well-respected and loved by citizens as much as his peers and rugby fans."
Frank Ross.

He said: "The support I have received from all over the world since I shared my diagnosis has been incredible and it has helped drive the work of our Foundation forward as we try to raise awareness around Motor Neurone Disease and help find a cure for this devastating disease.

"Edinburgh has been at the forefront of this support, along with the Borders, and I highly appreciate the efforts of everyone. I am determined that together, we will make a difference.

"I would like to thank the Lord Provost for this honour and look forward to adding my enormous paw prints to the others already there at the City Chambers."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.