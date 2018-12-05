Edinburgh tram workers call off Christmas strike action

Union had complained that members were subjected to a hostile working environment.

Stopped: The strike action will not take place. © STV

Edinburgh tram workers will no longer strike during the festive season after holding talks with bosses amid allegations of bullying.

An agreement has now been reached to overhaul the company's sickness and capability policies.

Workers' union Unite had previously balloted members on strike action following complaints of a hostile management culture at Edinburgh Trams, which it was claimed had resulted in the bullying and victimisation of members.

Almost 70% of Unite members who took part in the ballot favoured industrial action, however the strikes scheduled for the Christmas period will now not take place.

'Our members are satisfied that the company has listened to their concerns and has agreed to change practices which will halt strike action' Lyn Turner, Unite regional officer

Unite regional officer Lyn Turner said: "Following talks as a result of a ballot for industrial action by Unite members, an agreement has been reached with the company.

"Unite is therefore withdrawing the threat of strike action.

"Our members are satisfied that the company has listened to their concerns and has agreed to change practices which will halt strike action.

"This is the best outcome possible for all those involved."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.