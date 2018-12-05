Two arrested after man badly injured in street 'attack'

A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital after the alleged attack in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: A man was allegedly jumped in the city centre.

Two suspects have been arrested after a man was allegedly assaulted in a city centre.

The incident happened on George Street near the junction with Frederick Street in Edinburgh at 3.20am on Wednesday.

A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head and facial injuries.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "Police in Edinburgh can confirm that two men aged 19 and 20 have been arrested in connection with a serious assault in the city centre.

"The incident happened at around 3.20am on Wednesday, December 5 on George Street, near to the junction with Frederick Street.

"Inquiries are currently ongoing."

