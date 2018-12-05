Hundreds of children face losing free school travel

More than 800 children across Fife could be affected as the council reviews transport arrangements.

Safety: Parents say walking routes are poorly-lit and isolated (file pic). © STV

Hundreds of children across Fife are facing the prospect of losing their free bus travel to school.

Fife Council is consulting on a new policy of assessing suitable walking routes as an alternative to buses.

More than 800 children across Fife could be affected, including 565 from Glenrothes, more than half of them Auchmuty High School pupils.

Schools in Kirkcaldy, Lochgelly, Dunfermline and Torryburn are also expected to be impacted.

The new policy, which is currently being consulted on, could see 23 walking routes previously deemed unsuitable reclassified as suitable.

Pupils who live within a mile of their primary school or two miles of their secondary school who can use these routes would no longer be entitled to free transport.

Parents in Glenrothes concerned about the plans have staged a protest by walking one of the proposed paths and claim safety issues have not been properly considered.

Many say the proposed routes include poorly-lit and isolated paths with busy oncoming traffic.

Fife council say no decisions have yet been made and that they are still in the consulting stage of the proposals.

They say pupils living more than a mile from their primary school, or two miles than their secondary school would still be entitled to free transportation and any changes made would ensure a fair and consistent rule across Fife

A draft policy is expected to be formed in January. If the plans do go ahead they are expected to come into force at the start of the school year next August.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.