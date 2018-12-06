Man remains in hospital as two charged over 'attack'

Two men, aged 19 and 20, will appear at court over the alleged assault in Edinburgh.

Two young men have been arrested and charged with assault in Edinburgh city centre.

The suspects, aged 19 and 20, were arrested after an incident in George Street near the junction with Frederick Street at 3.20am on Wednesday.

A 39-year-old man remains in hospital recovering from serious head and facial injuries.

On Thursday, a Police Scotland spokesperson that confirmed the men have been charged following their arrest and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

The police spokesperson said: "Police in Edinburgh can confirm that two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in the city centre.

"A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains receiving treatment.

"The 19-year-old and 20-year-old are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date."

