Man sexually assaulted four-year-old and raped teenager

William McArthur was convicted of eleven offences including three rapes and attempted murder.

William McArthur: Convicted of rape and attempted murder. Police Scotland

A man raped a teenage girl and tried to kill a four-year-old child he sexually assaulted during a four year campaign of abuse against seven women and children.

William McArthur from Armadale was convicted of subjecting his victims to serious physical and sexual abuse at Edinburgh High Court on Thursday.

The 35-year-old was on trial charged with eleven offences, including the attempted murder of a young girl and three counts of rape.

The offences took place between March 2014 and January 2018 in the Dumfries, Armadale and Grangemouth areas.

McArthur was found guilty of five sexual offences, which include the rape of a woman and a teenage girl, as well as the serious sexual assault of a younger child.

He was also found guilty of the attempted murder of the child, three counts of assault and previously pled guilty to two stalking offences.

An investigation was launched by detectives into McArthur after a the four-year-old girl was found to have sustained serious injuries while in his care at an address in Grangemouth on January 4.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Thacker of Forth Valley's Public Protection Unit said: "McArthur is a depraved individual who perpetrated a catalogue of serious physical and sexual violence against women and children.

"He is undoubtedly a danger and we welcome his conviction. The Public Protection Unit is absolutely committed to bringing perpetrators of such despicable crimes to justice, and we will continue to work tirelessly to do so.

"Anyone with information or concerns that someone may be a victim of physical or sexual abuse is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, as soon as possible."

McArthur is due to be sentenced on 16th January 2019.

