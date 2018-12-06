Dog walker assaulted by sex attacker hiding in bushes

The man grabbed the 47-year-old woman from behind and attempted to sexually assault her.

Attack: The man was hiding in bushes before attack.

A dog walker has been attacked by a man who was hiding in bushes in an attempted sexual assault in a West Lothian park.

The 47-year-old was walking her dog in Blaeberry Hill Park, Whitburn at around 7pm on Friday, November 30, when she was confronted by the man who grabbed her from behind and placed his hand over her mouth before trying to drag her towards the bush where he had been hiding.

Following a short struggle the woman broke free and the suspect made off in the direction of Mansewood Crescent.

The victim believes the man was waiting for her as she did not hear him on the path beforehand.

The suspect is described as a white man in the twenties or thirties.

He is around 5ft 6" with a slim to average build and was wearing a dark hooded top, dark trousers and woollen gloves.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten of Livingston's Criminal Investigation Department said: "This was a frightening and potentially very serious attack.

"We are eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible. I would ask anyone who was in the Blaeberry Hill Park area of Whitburn on the evening of Friday, November 30, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us."

"I would also ask anyone who has a CCTV camera in the Blaeberry Hill Park area to contact us and allow officers to view any relevant footage."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.