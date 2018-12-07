CCTV appeal as 'vicious' attack leaves two men in hospital

Both men suffered serious head and facial injuries in the assault near Haymarket station.

Appeal: Officers want to speak to the man in the pictures. Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released after two men were "viciously" assaulted near a train station in Edinburgh.

They suffered serious head and facial injuries in the incident that happened at around 9.30pm on Saturday, September 8.

The victims were walking in the direction of Haymarket Station when they were approached by a man and subsequently attacked outside a shop on Morrison Street.

Both men were taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

Police are keen to speak to the man in the pictures who may be able to help with their enquiries.

Morrison Street: The victims were walking towards Haymarket Station. Google 2018

He is described as white, aged between 30 and 40-years-old, around 6ft tall with a stocky build.

He had short dark brown hair and was wearing a green jumper over a blue shirt, denim jeans and brown shoes.

Detective Constable Ryan Lee, from Gayfield CID, said: "This was a vicious attack that left both victims with serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the images, and who may know of his current whereabouts, to come forward and assist with our inquiries."

People with information are asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.