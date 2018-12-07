Search launched to find woman missing for more than a week

Alison Blair, 34, was last seen in Edinburgh city centre on Thursday, November 29.

Missing: Alison hasn't been seen for over a week. Police Scotland

A search has been launched to find a woman missing for more than a week.

Alison Blair was last seen in Edinburgh city centre on Thursday, November 29.

She regularly visits Waverley Station, Rose Street, Nicholson Street, Nicholson Square and Princes Street.

Ms Blair is white, 5ft 7in and stocky. She has long black hair tied in a ponytail.

She was wearing a black jacket with a hood, black jeans, black shoes and was carrying a black handbag.

Anyone who may have seen or spoken to Alison is asked to call 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.