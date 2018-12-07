Search launched to find woman missing for more than a week
Alison Blair, 34, was last seen in Edinburgh city centre on Thursday, November 29.
A search has been launched to find a woman missing for more than a week.
Alison Blair was last seen in Edinburgh city centre on Thursday, November 29.
She regularly visits Waverley Station, Rose Street, Nicholson Street, Nicholson Square and Princes Street.
Ms Blair is white, 5ft 7in and stocky. She has long black hair tied in a ponytail.
She was wearing a black jacket with a hood, black jeans, black shoes and was carrying a black handbag.
Anyone who may have seen or spoken to Alison is asked to call 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.