Domestic abuser beat and sexually assaulted five women

Oliver Dalgleish targeted the five women over a ten-year period at addresses across Scotland.

A serial domestic abuser beat and sexually assaulted five different women over a ten-year period at addresses across Scotland.

"Dangerous" Oliver Dalgleish from Rosyth was found guilty of the attacks after his trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

On Friday the 28-year-old was jailed for eight years for the offences that took place between December 2006 and October 2016 in Dumfermline, Jedburgh, Edinburgh, Gorebridge, Musselburgh, Crombie and Rosyth.

Officers from Police Scotland's Domestic Abuse Task Force began to investigate the now 28-year-old in November 2016 and he was subsequently charged in June 2018.

Detective Sergeant Colin Moffat from the Domestic Abuse Task Force said: "We welcome the sentencing today of Oliver Dalgleish and hope that the women can take some comfort from this and begin to move on with their lives.

"Dalgleish is a dangerous individual who is a risk to the public. I would like to thank the victims for their bravery, courage, and support throughout our enquiries.

"He failed to admit his actions and they had to endure a trial process, which has ensured justice has now been served.

"We will not tolerate domestic abuse and I would encourage anyone to report such crimes so these can be thoroughly investigated.

"We will continue to work alongside partner agencies to protect the safety of victims involved, and alongside the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to bring perpetrators brought before the courts."

Anyone with concerns or information about domestic abuse can contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

