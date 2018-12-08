Two arrested after Motherwell player 'racially abused'

Motherwell substitute Christian Mbulu was allegedly abused during his side's 1-0 defeat.

Mbulu: Two arrested after substitute abused. SNS

Two football fans have been arrested for allegedly racially abusing a Motherwell player during his side's 1-0 defeat against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Substitute Christian Mbulu was reportedly taunted by a group of Hearts fans in the main stand as he warmed up during Saturday's game in Edinburgh.

Footage of the incident has been passed on to Police Scotland as Hearts vow to ban the culprits for life.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the incident.

He said: "We can confirm that two people were arrested at the Hearts vs Motherwell game in relation to this incident and have been reported to the procurator fiscal."

Speaking to the BBC after the match Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson called the incident an "absolute disgrace"

He said: "I thought this was 2018 but that was the dark ages and dinosaur stuff for a player to have to deal with that kind of stuff. It is disgusting."

The incident comes just days after Celtic player Scott Sinclair shared footage of him being racially abused by an Aberdeen fan during last Sunday's League Cup Final.

