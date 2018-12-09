Hearts ban two supporters after player 'racially abused'

Motherwell substitute Christian Mbulu was allegedly abused during his side's 1-0 defeat.

Targeted: Motherwell substitute Christian Mbulu was allegedly racially abused at Tynecastle. SNS

Hearts have banned two supporters after Motherwell player Christian Mbulu was allegedly racially abused during Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash at Tynecastle.

Defender Mbulu, who was an unused substitute in the game, was allegedly targeted while warming up on the touchline.

Police Scotland announced on Saturday that two people had been arrested after game, which Hearts won 1-0.

Hearts, who have said they are "cooperating fully" with police, announced on Sunday they were taking action.

Owner Ann Budge told BBC Scotland: ""This behaviour will not be tolerated.

"The individuals involved have already been identified and have received immediate and indefinite bans.

"I'm so very disappointed that instead of being able to enjoy a good victory and staying at the top end of the table I'm having to comment on the entirely unacceptable behaviour of a minority of supporters."

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that two subjects were arrested at the Hearts v Motherwell match."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson called the incident an "absolute disgrace".

He said: "I thought this was 2018 but that was the dark ages and dinosaur stuff for a player to have to deal with that kind of stuff. It is disgusting."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.