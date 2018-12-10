Man stabbed in chest outside chemist as street taped off

The attack happened near Mackinnon Pharmacy on Calder Road in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: Street cordoned off by police. STV

A man has been stabbed in the chest outside a chemist in Edinburgh.

The attack happened near Mackinnon Pharmacy on Calder Road at 9.20am on Monday.

A 38-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his chest and was taken to hospital.

Officers cordoned off the street while investigations were carried out.

Mackinnon Pharmacy: Man stabbed in chest.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 38-year-old man sustained a puncture wound to his chest and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he continues to be treated.

"His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 9.19am today to attend an incident in Sighthill, Edinburgh.

"We dispatched one ambulance and an advanced paramedic unit to the scene. We transported one male patient to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.