CCTV released after train conductor attacked at station

Two men boarded a train at Haymarket before one became threatening and aggressive.

Edinburgh: Train conductor was attacked.

CCTV has been released of a man after a train conductor was attacked at a station.

Two men boarded a Kirkcaldy-bound service at Edinburgh Haymarket before one became threatening and aggressive to passengers.

As the train reached Edinburgh Gateway, a conductor asked the man to leave the service as a result of his behaviour.

He then followed the conductor onto the platform where he assaulted him at 9.20pm on December 2.

Officers have released CCTV in a bid to find a man who may have information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.

