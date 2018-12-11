Missing 15-year-old girl found dead next to monument
The discovery was made on Calton Hill in Edinburgh following a major search.
The body of a missing 15-year-old girl has been found next to a monument.
The discovery was made on Calton Hill in Edinburgh at 6.30am on Saturday.
A major search was carried out to find the girl, who went missing in the early hours of the morning.
The area has been cordoned off while investigations are being carried out.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a 15-year-old girl, who was found on Calton Hill, at around 6.30am on Saturday.
"The girl had been reported missing during the early hours of Saturday morning and search activity was under way to trace her prior to the discovery of her body.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."
