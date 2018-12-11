Missing woman dies after collapsing in hospital
A missing woman has died after collapsing at a hospital.
Amanda Cox, from Peebles, was found at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at 10pm on Monday.
She was later pronounced dead.
Her death is being treated as unexplained but is not suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.
"Our thoughts are sympathies are with Amanda's family and friends at this time."
