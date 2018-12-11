  • STV
Lottery winners serve Christmas dinner to RAF veterans

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease Lynne Rankin Lynne Rankin

A group of 18 winners served up dinner and drinks to veterans in Fife on Tuesday.

Feast: RAF veterans tucked into dinner prepared by the lottery winners.
Feast: RAF veterans tucked into dinner prepared by the lottery winners.

A group of Scottish lottery winners have served up a special Christmas dinner to RAF veterans in Fife.

The 18 winners donned their aprons to dish up dinner and drinks near the military base at Leuchars on Tuesday.

Scratchcards were laid on the tables in the hopes some of the winners luck would rub off on the guests.

Jim Forbes, who won £650,000 in 2017, said: "I wanted to come along because I'm an ex-vet myself, 22 years in the Air Force and as soon as I found out it was for the veterans, there was no way I was staying away."

"It's been a good laugh," his wife Pam added.

"Decorating with Christmas lights, what's not to like?"

Pam explained that since winning the lottery, it was important for the Tayport couple to give back to the local community.

"Especially when it's the area you live in, you're able to give something back and this is a really good cause," she said.

Fred and Lesley Higgins from Laurencekirk, who won £58m earlier this year despite a shopkeeper ripping up their ticket, said the event was a great opportunity to give back to local good causes.

Lesley said: "It's the first time we've had the opportunity to meet other winners, and we haven't done anything for charity yet this year so far, other than donate some things so we thought we would get involved.

Fred added: "We started donating a lot more to smaller and more local charities that will benefit as they don't get vast amounts like the big charities get.

Joe Stanfield, who previously served at Leuchars, said the Christmas dinner was a great opportunity for veterans to meet up.

"It's a fantastic occasion, it gets everyone together."

