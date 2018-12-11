Concern growing for missing 90-year-old as appeal launched

William Scott was last seen in the Chesser Loan area of Edinburgh on Tuesday morning.

Missing: William was last seen on Tuesday morning. Police Scotland

Concern is growing for a missing pensioner from Edinburgh who has not been seen since Tuesday morning.

Police are appealing for assistance in tracing 90-year-old William Scott who was last seen on the Chesser Loan area at around 8.45am and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Friends and family say it is completely out of character for William not to be in touch for this length of time and are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

He is described as arounf 5'1'' with balding with white hair to the back and sides.

He regularly wears glasses and when last seen he was wearing a dark coloured jacket and grey trousers.

Inspector Gill Lundberg from Drylaw Police station says "William has been missing for a number of hours now, this is completely out of character for him and his friends are understandably worried about it.

"If you believe you have seen William or have any information please contact 101."

