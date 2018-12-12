Family pay tribute to 'much-loved' girl found dead on hill

The body of 15-year-old Mhari O'Neill was found on Calton Hill in Edinburgh.

Mhari O'Neill: Her body was found on Calton Hill. Police Scotland

The family of a girl whose body was found on a hill in Edinburgh have paid tribute to her.

Mhari O'Neill, from Willowbrae, was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday, December 8.

A member of the public found her body on Calton Hill at 6.30am on the same day.

The 15-year-old's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

In a statement, her family said: "Mhari was much loved by all that knew her and we know that her passing will have a profound impact on her closest friends, as it has ourselves.

"Mhari was considering applying to attend university and one of her main passions was music; she loved going to gigs.

"What we need now is to find out exactly what happened to Mhari and we want anyone who thinks they may have information to get in touch with the police.

"We thank everyone for their support and ask that we be left in privacy to grieve at this time."

Calton Hill: Where Mhari's body was found.

Police investigating Mhari's death have appealed to the public for information.

Inspector Susan Balfour said: "Our deepest sympathies are with Mhari's family and friends at this time and we are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death.

"We believe Mhari met a friend in the city centre, near to Waverley Station, on Friday afternoon before making her way to Calton Hill sometime later.

"However, we are keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen her throughout the evening or early morning of Saturday, so we have a clearer picture of all her movements.

"Mhari's death is currently unexplained and her movements for a number of hours prior to her body being found are unaccounted for.

"We are committed to providing Mhari's family with as much information in relation to her death as possible and anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiry is urged to come forward.

"Naturally, we are working closely with partners in education to help support any young people who may have been affected by Mhari's death."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

