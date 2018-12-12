Man left with head and face injuries after street attack

The 50-year-old victim was saved by a member of the public out walking in Livingston.

Livingston: The man was attacked in Falconer Rise. Google 2018

A man suffered injuries to his head, face and ribs after being attacked in the street.

The 50-year-old victim was saved by a member of the public walking in the area, who saw him being assaulted by an unknown man.

The attacker made off from the scene and the victim was taken to St John's Hospital, where he is still being treated.

The incident took place around 1pm on Monday in Falconer Rise, Livingston.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

'Had it not been for the member of the public disturbing this attack, the outcome may have been far more serious' Detective inspector Paul Batten

The suspect is described as white, mid-30s with a shaved head, and was wearing a dark blue tracksuit, white jumper and Adidas trainers.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: "Had it not been for the member of the public disturbing this attack, the outcome may have been far more serious and we are pursuing various lines of investigation to identify the male responsible.

"If you recognise the description of the suspect, or believe you have information that can assist with our inquiries, then please contact police immediately."

