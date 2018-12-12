Two held after man 'stabbed in murder bid' outside chemist
The attack is said to have happened near Mackinnon Pharmacy on Calder Road in Edinburgh.
Two men have been arrested after a man was allegedly stabbed in an attempted murder outside a chemist.
The attack is said to have happened near Mackinnon Pharmacy on Calder Road in Edinburgh at 9.20am on Monday.
A 38-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the chest while an attempt was made to steal his wallet.
He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in a serious condition.
A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and assault with intent to rob.
Another man, 25, has been charged with assault.
Both are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Sergeant Todd Rutherford said: "Operation Arable is underway in Edinburgh to combat violence and robbery of personal possessions and as such, we will actively be pursuing those involved in this type of crime."
