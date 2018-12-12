Brothers who stabbed man to death in own home jailed 

Barry and Mark Harrison killed Kyle Watt, 29, at his flat in Alloa, Clackmannanshire.

Pine Grove: One jailed for life.

Two brothers repeatedly hit a man with a baseball bat before stabbing him to death in his own home.

Barry Harrison, 44, admitted murdering Kyle Watt at his flat in Pine Grove, Alloa, Clackmannanshire, in March, was jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 17 years in prison.

His brother Mark Harrison, 36, was found guilty after trial of the culpable homicide of the 29-year-old. He was jailed for ten years.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Kinclaven told Barry Harrison: "You pled guilty to murder.

"You accept responsibility for the death of Kyle Watt, known as Pie. He was brutally murdered in his own home.

"The family of Mr Watt are clearly devastated, as are those who knew him."

Lord Kinclaven told Barry Harrison it will be up to the Parole Board to decide when he is released.

He told his brother: "You were convicted of the lesser charge of culpable homicide. You have shown regret and sadness at the role you played in ending a young man's life."

Both brothers, who are from Alloa, have previous convictions for violence.

Barry Harrison, who was celebrating his birthday took offence when Mr Watt refused to sell him Valium and "disrespected" him.

He and his brother Mark were caught on CCTV entering the close to the flat.

Mr Watt was seen on video running from his home, then being knocked to the ground with a baseball bat by Mark Harrison, before Barry Harrison, who had a knife, dragged him back into the flat.

Mr Watt's partner Jenna Burns ran out in the street barefoot in a snowstorm for help.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Mr Watt was stabbed in the chest - an injury which cut through his spinal cord - and in the leg, which severed two main blood vessels.

He was also hit repeatedly over the head with a baseball bat.

Forensic scientists found Mr Watt's blood on Mark Harrison's jogging trousers and his left trainer.

'I deserve what happens to me. It was the biggest mistake of my life' Barry Harrison

In evidence, Barry Harrison said: "I deserve what happens to me. It was the biggest mistake of my life."



Barry Harrison said Mr Watt had refused to sell him Valium on tick and had been "disrespectful".

He claimed that his brother Mark Harrison had nothing to do with the killing. He said that he stabbed Mr Watt twice and hit him two or three times with a baseball bat.

But the jury did not believe him and they convicted Mark Harrison, who was originally accused of murder, of the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

