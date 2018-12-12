Mystery over final hours of girl, 15, found dead on hill

Mhari O'Neill, from Edinburgh, was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday.

Mhari O'Neill: A major search was carried out.

Police are trying to trace the final steps of a girl found dead on a hill hours after being reported missing.

Mhari O'Neill, from Willowbrae in Edinburgh, was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday.

The 15-year-old travelled to meet a friend in the city centre before the pair went to Calton Hill on Friday afternoon.

Her friend then left before the youngster was found dead near a bench hours later by a passer-by following a major search.

The death is not being treated as suspicious but officers are still trying to identify the cause of her death.

Inspector Susan Balfour said: "Just after 1am, the family had been carrying out their own investigations to try and find her through friends and went out looking for her themselves.

"She travelled to Edinburgh city centre to meet a friend during the day and we know they made their way up to Calton Hill and her friend later returned home.

"We have a period of a good few hours which are unaccounted for. It's not being treated suspicious at the moment.

"In terms of the cause of death, we just don't know at this time. It's unexplained and we don't believe it's suicide however we're at the early stages.

"The cause of death depends on a lot of results."

She added: "The family are absolutely devastated and are being supported by their family, friends and police.

"School children at Portobello High School are also being supported."

Tributes have been led by Mhari's family and school leaders.

Ruth McKay, head teacher at the school, said: "Everyone at the school is deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Mhari's sudden death.

"The Portobello school community is a very close one and our thoughts are with her family.

"Mhari was a lovely, friendly girl who was well-liked by both staff and young people. Her bubbly, outgoing nature and ready smile will be much-missed in school.

"We have been ensuring that young people and staff are offered all the support they need at this sad time."

In a statement, her family said: "Mhari was much loved by all that knew her and we know that her passing will have a profound impact on her closest friends, as it has ourselves.

"Mhari was considering applying to attend university and one of her main passions was music; she loved going to gigs.

"What we need now is to find out exactly what happened to Mhari and we want anyone who thinks they may have information to get in touch with the police.

"We thank everyone for their support and ask that we be left in privacy to grieve at this time."

