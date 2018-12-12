Three held after drugs worth £90,000 seized in raid

A 54-year-old man and two women, aged 47 and 61, were due to appear at court in Fife.

Operation: A house in the Pentland Place area of Kirkcaldy was raided. Google 2018

Three people have been charged after £90,000 worth of drugs was found at a house in Fife.

Around 9kg of amphetamine was recovered following an intelligence-led search of an address in Pentland Place, Kirkcaldy, on Monday.

More than £1000 in cash was also found inside the property, along with other items associated with the misuse of drugs.

A 54-year-old man and two women, aged 47 and 61, were charged with the possession and supply of drugs and were scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Douglas Telfer said: "The supply and misuse of drugs can have a devastating effect on our communities.

"In this case our enforcement activity has resulted in a significant amount of harmful drugs being taken out of circulation.

"Tackling organised crime, which includes drug offences, is a top priority for Police Scotland and any intelligence we receive relating to drugs gets a swift and robust response."

