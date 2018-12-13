Investigation after 'missing' new mum dies at hospital

Amanda Cox, 34, was found dead at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary days after giving birth.

An inquiry is continuing into how a new mother collapsed and died after going missing for seven hours inside Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Amanda Cox, 34, had given birth to her baby son just four days earlier.

Police say the death is being treated as unexplained and one line of inquiry is that she got lost and suffered a stroke or brain haemorrhage.

The last confirmed sighting of Ms Cox, from Peebles, was on Monday at 3pm.

It's understood she had left her ward to visit her baby in the special care unit, wearing just her pyjamas.

Police were alerted three hours after she was last seen at the hospital.

She was found collapsed seven hours later on a staircase at the opposite end of the hospital.

Medics tried desperately to resuscitate her, but their attempts were in vain.

Police are studying CCTV footage as they try to piece together what happened to Ms Cox.

In a statement, they said: "We can confirm that missing woman Amanda Cox was discovered collapsed within the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary around 10pm on Monday, December 10.

"She sadly passed away a short time later.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Amanda's family and friends at this time."

NHS Lothian said it was helping police with their inquiries.

Deputy chief executive Jim Crombie said: "My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of Amanda Cox at this sad time.

"A police investigation is ongoing and we are assisting with their inquiries."

