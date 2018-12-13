  • STV
  • MySTV

Police sent to wrong location before man found dead

STV

999 controller failed to pass on information from a call properly, watchdog finds.

999: target for answering calls not met
© STV

A police controller failed to pass on information from a 999 call properly the evening before a man was found dead, a report has found.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) found the controller at Bilston Glen was "dismissive" of the caller's concerns and sent officers to the wrong location - where they found nothing on the evening of March 24.

The body of a 51-year-old man was found in a flat in Edinburgh on March 25, 2018.

The police watchdog's report said a man called 999 late on the evening of March 24 to report banging, shouting and raised voices coming from a nearby flat.

He added on a previous occasion there had been a fight inside the flat, which resulted in a female being attacked.

The controller who managed the incident was dismissive of the man as she felt he was someone who abused the 999 system to report minor matters.

The Pirc report found she failed to pass "accurate and relevant information" to officers and wrongly told them there was a disturbance in the street and a female was being attacked.

When they arrived at the scene at around 11.10pm on March 24 the officers carried out a general search of the area and found no disturbance.

'The Police Scotland reporter was dismissive of the reporter as she knew him to be a repeat user of the 999 system to report, in her opinion trivial matters'
Pirc report

As a result they did not go to either the flat where the 51-year-old man's body was later found or speak to the man who had made the 999 call.

They subsequently told staff at the control room no disturbance was taking place in the street.

A post-mortem examination found the 51-year-old man died from a combination of drugs in his system.

The Pirc report found that had the controller taken the 999 call more seriously she should have sent the officers to the disturbance in the flat rather than the street, which would have allowed officers to establish the wellbeing of the man, later found dead.

It stated: "The Police Scotland reporter was dismissive of the reporter as she knew him to be a repeat user of the 999 system to report, in her opinion, trivial matters.

"Had she taken the report more seriously she should have sent the officers to the disturbance in the flat, resulting in clarity being established in relation to the deceased's well-being at that time."

The watchdog recommended the staff member should be reminded of the need to deal professionally with all calls from members of the public and accurately pass relevant information to operational officers.

Pirc also said when the name of the person calling 999 is known, officers should make contact with them to clarify information so they can investigate properly.

Police Scotland accepts findings

Chief Superintendent Roddy Newbigging said: "We accept the findings of the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner and will respond to the recommendations in due course.

"Police Scotland carried out our own internal review following the incident and necessary steps have already been taken to address issues raised in the commissioner's report.

"We will also direct controllers to remind officers of their responsibility to contact named reporters where appropriate."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1422352-parents-of-m9-crash-victim-speak-out-on-quest-for-answers/ | default

Previous criticisms of 999 call centre

The Bilston Glen control room was criticised following the deaths of John Yuill and Lamara Bell in July 2015.

The couple lay undiscovered for days after a crash on the M9 near Stirling despite a sighting of their wrecked car being reported to the control room.

A review of call handling was ordered by the Scottish Government in the wake of the tragedy.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.