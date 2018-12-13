  • STV
Worried sick: Family's appeal for missing 90-year-old

Polly Bartlett

William Scott, of Edinburgh, was last seen almost 48 hours ago in a Greggs in Leith.

CCTV: William was pictured in a pub in Leith.
CCTV: William was pictured in a pub in Leith. Police Scotland

The family of a 90-year-old man who has been missing for almost 48 hours are "worried sick" about him.

Great-grandfather of five, William Scott, was last seen in a Greggs bakery in Leith, Edinburgh, at around 4pm on Tuesday.

He was reported missing at 7pm the same day after he failed to return home.

On social media, his family have expressed their concern at his disappearance.

Mr Scott's granddaughter Lauren wrote on Twitter: "Guys, this is wee 90-year-old Grampa. We're worried sick about him.

"If you've seen him today, please let me know."

Later that day, she added: "He's still missing. Last seen in Leith at 4pm yesterday. He's such a wee soul, I can't even tell you.

"He'd give you the shirt off his back and he adores his five great-grandchildren."

Her posts have been retweeted more than 1000 times.

William Scott: Missing since Tuesday.
William Scott: Missing since Tuesday. Police Scotland

Police Scotland released a CCTV image of Mr Scott as part of their investigation.

It showed the pensioner visiting the Foot of the Walk pub in Leith at around 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Chief Inspector David Robertson said: "We are extremely concerned for William's welfare, he is in his 90s and has been in poor health recently.

"He is a very independent man, however he is also a man of routine and by not returning home overnight and not running errands this morning he has broken that routine.

"I'm very worried for William having potentially been out in the cold for one night with a second night of low temperatures approaching.

"I would urge anyone who was around the Foot of Leith Walk yesterday tea time and may have seen William to please contact police immediately.

Leith: Mr Scott visited Greggs in the Newkirkgate Shopping Centre.
Leith: Mr Scott visited Greggs in the Newkirkgate Shopping Centre. Google 2018

"William enjoys travelling on the buses both in Edinburgh and more further afield, he has been known to travel all over the South East of Scotland and Central Belt.

"We are speaking with travel companies to establish if William has been using the bus network, but I would ask anyone seeing this appeal in and outwith the capital to please be aware of William and to call police if you may have seen him."

Mr Scott is described as white, 5ft 1in tall, balding with white hair and a small wound on his head.

He regularly wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, grey trousers and a dark coloured flat cap.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call 101.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.