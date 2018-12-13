Pupils evacuated from high schools after hoax bomb threats

Emergency crews called to Glenrothes High School, in Fife, shortly before 1pm on Thursday.

Evacuation: Glenrothes High School. Google 2018

Pupils have been evacuated from a number of high schools following hoax bomb threats.

Police and fire crews were called to each school, including Glenrothes High School in Fife, shortly before 1pm on Thursday after staff received a threats via telephone.

Officers evacuated the buildings but said "nothing of concern" was found.

Police have not confirmed the names of the other schools targeted.

ACC Steve Johnson said: "A number of secondary schools across Scotland have today received a threat via telephone.

"Officers from Police Scotland attended each school and nothing of concern has been found.

"Police inquiries are at an early stage and will continue.

"There has been excellent engagement between police and schools over the years in regard to when calls of this nature are received, and the response and assistance provided by each of these schools has been excellent in ensuring an appropriate response and quick reporting.

"Although there is no information to substantiate any of these threats at this time, we are treating this with the utmost seriousness and a thorough investigation is underway."

Fife Council members have been made aware of the incident.





Glasgow: A similar threat via telephone was made to Guildhall building. Google 2018

A similar threat via telephone was made to the Guildhall building on Glasgow's Queen Street several hours later.

Staff were evacuated from the building, which contains offices for the Scottish Sun and Clydesdale Bank, while emergency crews attended the scene.

A police spokesperson added: "Officers evacuated the building but nothing suspicious was found."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.