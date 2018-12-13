Thousands raised after 'missing' mum dies at hospital

Investigation under way into death of Amanda Cox, 34, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Heartbreaking: Amanda and Michael Cox.

An online fundraiser set up for a new mother who collapsed and died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Monday has raised more than £7000 in one day.

Amanda Cox, 34, had given birth just days earlier and was discovered around seven hours after vanishing from the maternity ward in her pyjamas.

Medics tried desperately to resuscitate her, but their attempts were in vain.

It is believed that Ms Cox, from Peebles, had gone to visit her son, Murray, in the special care unit before she vanished.

An investigation has been launched with police treating the death as unexplained. One line of inquiry is that she got lost and suffered a stroke or brain haemorrhage.

A close friend of Ms Cox's husband, Michael, has now created a Gofundme page to raise enough money to cover the costs of the young mum's funeral.

John Clarkson said: "On Monday a good friend of mine Michael Cox lost his wife Amanda four days after she gave birth to their first child Murray two months premature.

"I have arranged this with the permission of one of Michael's brothers to try and help Michael out anyway we can, be it for funeral costs for Amanda, or help with the fuel costs travelling the 25 miles to the hospital daily for the next two months, or with day-to-day costs for helping to raise Murray on his own."

Created on Wednesday, the fundraiser exceeded its £6000 target by amassing £7240 by Thursday.

'Hope you are all given the time and space you need to just hold each other tight' Susan Gow, who made a donation to the Gofundme fundraiser

After donating, a former co-worker posted: "I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Amanda years ago at the Hydro and I am beyond saddened to hear this has happened.

"Thinking of all her family, friends and especially her precious baby boy."

Susan Gow added: "This is so incredibly heartbreaking to me, a stranger. I cannot begin to imagine how the family feels right now.

"Hope you are all given the time and space you need to just hold each other tight."

One friend donated on behalf of the PGC Darts team, whilst another added: "Gonna miss the battles we had on the dart board and the Scotland team, RIP my friend."

The last confirmed sighting of Ms Cox was on Monday at 3pm.

Police were alerted three hours after she was last seen at the hospital.

She was found collapsed seven hours later on a staircase at the opposite end of the hospital.

Police are studying CCTV footage as they try to piece together what happened to Ms Cox.

In a statement, they said: "The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Amanda's family and friends at this time."

NHS Lothian said it was helping police with their inquiries.

Deputy chief executive Jim Crombie said: "My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of Amanda Cox at this sad time.

"A police investigation is ongoing and we are assisting with their inquiries."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.