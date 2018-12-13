  • STV
  • MySTV

Thousands raised after 'missing' mum dies at hospital

Jenness Mitchell

Investigation under way into death of Amanda Cox, 34, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Heartbreaking: Amanda and Michael Cox.
Heartbreaking: Amanda and Michael Cox.

An online fundraiser set up for a new mother who collapsed and died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Monday has raised more than £7000 in one day.

Amanda Cox, 34, had given birth just days earlier and was discovered around seven hours after vanishing from the maternity ward in her pyjamas.

Medics tried desperately to resuscitate her, but their attempts were in vain.

It is believed that Ms Cox, from Peebles, had gone to visit her son, Murray, in the special care unit before she vanished.

An investigation has been launched with police treating the death as unexplained. One line of inquiry is that she got lost and suffered a stroke or brain haemorrhage.

A close friend of Ms Cox's husband, Michael, has now created a Gofundme page to raise enough money to cover the costs of the young mum's funeral.

John Clarkson said: "On Monday a good friend of mine Michael Cox lost his wife Amanda four days after she gave birth to their first child Murray two months premature.

"I have arranged this with the permission of one of Michael's brothers to try and help Michael out anyway we can, be it for funeral costs for Amanda, or help with the fuel costs travelling the 25 miles to the hospital daily for the next two months, or with day-to-day costs for helping to raise Murray on his own."

Created on Wednesday, the fundraiser exceeded its £6000 target by amassing £7240 by Thursday.

'Hope you are all given the time and space you need to just hold each other tight'
Susan Gow, who made a donation to the Gofundme fundraiser

After donating, a former co-worker posted: "I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Amanda years ago at the Hydro and I am beyond saddened to hear this has happened.

"Thinking of all her family, friends and especially her precious baby boy."

Susan Gow added: "This is so incredibly heartbreaking to me, a stranger. I cannot begin to imagine how the family feels right now.

"Hope you are all given the time and space you need to just hold each other tight."

One friend donated on behalf of the PGC Darts team, whilst another added: "Gonna miss the battles we had on the dart board and the Scotland team, RIP my friend."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1433717-investigation-after-missing-new-mum-dies-at-hospital/ | default

The last confirmed sighting of Ms Cox was on Monday at 3pm.

Police were alerted three hours after she was last seen at the hospital.

She was found collapsed seven hours later on a staircase at the opposite end of the hospital.

Police are studying CCTV footage as they try to piece together what happened to Ms Cox.

In a statement, they said: "The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Amanda's family and friends at this time."

NHS Lothian said it was helping police with their inquiries.

Deputy chief executive Jim Crombie said: "My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of Amanda Cox at this sad time.

"A police investigation is ongoing and we are assisting with their inquiries."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.