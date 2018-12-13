Masked thieves target Yankee Candles in card shop raid

The Hallmark shop in Glenrothes is facing a £10,000 bill to repair the damage and replace stock.

CCTV: Police are investigating the break-in Hallmark Glenrothes

Masked thieves caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to a card shop during a raid in which they pinched scented candles, soft toys and balloon-inflating equipment.

The family-run business has now been left facing a £8000-£10,000 bill to fix the damage and replace the broken door and stock that was stolen in the heist.

The incident - at a Hallmark shop in Glenrothes, Fife - was captured on CCTV and shows the thieves using a crowbar to force open the front door at around 3am on Tuesday.

One man is seen to kick open a door inside, while gift bags from the shop are filled with items during the theft.

Deborah Devine, manageress of the store, said the thieves targeted the Yankee Candles.

'I charged straight in as I wanted to see what they'd got. I knew straight away they'd taken the Yankee Candles' Deborah Devine, manager of the Hallmark shop in Glenrothes

She told STV News: "I charged straight in as I wanted to see what they'd got. I knew straight away they'd taken the Yankee Candles.

"You can see they were on a mission.

"They kicked into a locked room where we keep the till. Luckily there was only a £100 float.

"They were searching the cupboards for a safe, but we don't have one."

Soft toys, balloons and an air machine were taken during the raid.

Ms Devine, 42, added: "They took the balloon-inflating equipment, which is of no use to them as it's only for balloons - and it's air, not helium.

"Because of that, I'm going to be in work late tonight because everything is taking me twice as long."

The total cost of the raid is estimated between £8000 and £10,000.

'It's so frustrating. We just can't believe it, we're just floored' Deborah Devine, manager of the Hallmark shop in Glenrothes

Ms Devine added: "We're upgrading the alarm right now, but the door alone will cost around £6000 to replace as it is a specialised door.

"It's so frustrating. We just can't believe it, we're just floored."

The family's Dunfermline shop was targeted by thieves seven years ago, however this raid has caused a massive blow to the business as it only opened at the end of August.

Ms Devine stated: "This type of business has one shot - and that's at Christmas time."

The family have been overwhelmed by the support shown by the local community following the break-in and have been contacted by many people with the names of those who were possibly involved.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed a probe has been launched.

She said: "Police in Fife are investigating following a break-in and theft to a business premises in Glenrothes.

"The incident happened overnight on Monday, December 10 into Tuesday, December 11 at the premises on Newark Road South.

"During this time a quantity of gift items and cash were stolen.

"Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to get in touch."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

