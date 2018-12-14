Three teens charged after 'boy attacked outside school'

The 15-year-old was allegedly assaulted next to St Margaret's Academy in Livingston on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by a group of teenagers during an attack outside a school in West Lothian.

The incident is said to have taken place next to St Margaret's Academy in Livingston, on Monday.

Police confirmed three boys, aged 13 to 15, have been charged in connection with the alleged attack on Howden South Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in West Lothian have charged three boys, aged 13 to 15, in connection with the assault of a 15-year-old boy on Howden South Road in Livingston on Monday, December 10 and enquiries are ongoing."

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident that took place beyond the school grounds.

"As this is a police matter it is not appropriate to comment further."

