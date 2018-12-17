Mother's campaign to help pre-school children with anxiety

Christina Cran launched Wee Seeds to help children cope with their mental wellbeing.

Reporting by Holly Jones

A mother diagnosed with a life-changing chronic condition has launched a crowdfunding campaign to build a digital platform to help pre-school children cope with their mental wellbeing.

Christina Cran, from Edinburgh, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2014, which left her struggling with anxiety.

When her two-and-a-half year-old son Fin started asking if 'mummy was going to die?' she realised she had to do something to help him.

Christina said: "He wasn't in a great space. It was heartbreaking to listen to him and realise the impact my health was having on him.

"Knowing how much childhood experiences can affect your entire life, I wanted to help him overcome the fear and anxiety he was showing but didn't know how."

Christina had taken up meditation to help with her anxiety and wanted to use the same techniques to help her son.

"When I looked for something to help teach him some of the things I was learning, I could find nothing for his age group," she said.

Christina began to teach Fin the breathing techniques she had learnt, which he says made him feel "much calmer".

The idea for Wee Seeds was planted - a new meditation app to help preschoolers through tough transition times.

Kirsty Comley trialled the app with her daughter Sofia when she was starting school,

She said: "Sometimes you feel like you're constantly asking 'what did you do today?' and the same response 'oh, I don't remember' so this app is a great tool to get them to open up.

"I felt like it wasn't me that was asking all the time."

Sofia says the breathing techniques make her feel "calm" and "help her sleep".

A crowdfunding campaign has now been launched and aims to raise at least £7000 to grow Wee Seeds.

The fundraising bid comes after a prototype was successfully received by parents and children earlier this summer.

Three quarters of participating parents noticed a positive difference in their children and themselves after using the mindfulness and meditation-based games.

Christina hopes one day the app will be able to help children around the world.

