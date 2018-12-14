Man dies after falling from town's 12ft Christmas tree 

Shocked revellers watched as the man fell near a nightclub in Kirkcaldy on Friday morning.

The man fell from a Christmas tree. STV

A man has died after falling 12ft from a town's Christmas tree in front of shocked revellers leaving a nearby nightclub.

Emergency services attended Hunter Street in Kirkcaldy at around 2.55am on Friday.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Victoria Hospital where he later died.

A police safety cordon has been put up around the fir tree, which is located outside the Kirkcaldy Town House.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the incident is being treated an non-suspicious.

He said: "Police in Fife were called to a report of an unresponsive man in the Hunter Street area of Kirkcaldy around 2.55am on Friday, December 14.

"The man was treated at the scene then conveyed to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by the Scottish Ambulance Service where he later sadly passed away.

"The death is being treated as non-suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.