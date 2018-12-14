Man 'stole £11,000 of property during 46 break-ins'

Stolen property, including jewellery dating back more than a century, was recovered.

Probe: The man was charged with 46 incidents after a police investigation. PA

A man has been charged in connection with 46 housebreakings across Edinburgh.

Around £11,000 worth of stolen property, including jewellery dating back to 1904 and passed down through generations, has since been recovered and reunited with its rightful owners.

The 27-year-old suspect was initially arrested and charged in November for five break-ins.

But after the recovery of property by officers, he was subsequently charged in connection with a further 41 incidents.

The break-ins took place in the Mountcastle, Craigentinny and Portobello areas between May and November.

'Having your home broken into can be an extremely distressing experience and we remain committed to tackling break-ins' Detective inspector Bob Campbell

The man is currently remanded and awaiting trial for the offences.

Detective inspector Bob Campbell said: "Having your home broken into can be an extremely distressing experience and we remain committed to tackling break-ins.

"We will use all resources at our disposal to fully investigate every line of enquiry available to us, and bring perpetrators of these crimes before the courts."

