Tributes to dad who died after falling from Christmas tree

James Ogilvie was on a night out in Kirkcaldy when he died while trying to fix lights on the tree.

Tributes have been paid to a dad who died on a night out after falling 12ft from a Christmas tree.

James Ogilvie climbed up the tree on Hunter Street in Kirkcaldy, Fife, after spotting the lights on it were hanging incorrectly.

The tree surgeon then fell while trying to fix them and was pronounced dead in Victoria Hospital on Friday morning.

Tributes have been paid to the father-of-five, described as the "life and soul of the party".

A relative said: "He was always the life and soul of the party and would do absolutely anything.

"His death shows this too - he was trying to fix the lights when he died while singing to people below."

A fundraising page has been set up for the funeral of Mr Ogilvie.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife were called to a report of an unresponsive man in the Hunter Street area of Kirkcaldy at around 2.55am on Friday.

"The man was treated at the scene then conveyed to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by the Scottish Ambulance Service where he later sadly passed away.

"The death is being treated as non suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

