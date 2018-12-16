Couple's warning after being targeted by fraudsters

Ian and Margaret Meikle, from Edinburgh, were almost conned out of thousands of pounds.

Warning: Ian and Margaret Meikle were almost conned out of money by phone scammers. Police Scotland / Pixabay

A couple from Edinburgh were almost conned out of thousands of pounds by fraudsters posing as tax officials.

Ian and Margaret Meikle are now offering advice to others to warn of the convincing scare tactics criminals use to try to get people to part with their money.

The couple, both 69, were at their Craiglockhart home in September when Mrs Meikle took an unexpected, quite threatening phone call.

She said: "The lady said she was from the Inland Revenue, there was a warrant out for my arrest and I was in debt to something like £4600 and if I didn't pay this money I could go to prison.

"She gave me a code and her name, Emily Jones. When I asked which station she was based in she couldn't answer that. "I then spoke to someone called James Parker. Both spoke with Asian accents.

"They were so convincing with all the numbers and references and HMRC codes, because you thought they actually did have all that relevant information. They had my National Insurance number as well."

They told the couple that they had sent two letters advising of the debt back in May - which of course the couple had not received.

The demand was for cash, but when the couple offered to pay at various tax offices this was knocked back and the tactic changed.

Mrs Meikle said: "They said you can pay by vouchers and I was saying pay by vouchers to the Inland Revenue?

"You're so confused and upset, you don't think logically. The amount they wanted us to pay kept going down until it got to £1000 and that's when they said we want you to go to PC World."

The callers told the Meikles to go and purchase Steam vouchers - credits for online gaming.

Scammers frequently request that vouchers of various kinds, often iTunes vouchers, are purchased and the codes sent on to them to pay off debts. The criminals sell them on again for profit.

Mrs Meikle said the request for the Steam vouchers plus a request to constantly be on the phone rang alarm bells.

Scam: Conmen will often ask for vouchers. Pixabay

She said: "At this time we had realised it was a con and about halfway to PC World we just thought this was just ridiculous but we'll go into PC World and find out what the Steam cards actually are."

The store's staff were familiar with the voucher scam thanks to a Police Scotland publicity campaign earlier in the year.

Mr Meikle said: "The lady in PC World was very good, she explained what they were for, that they were gaming vouchers that people could use to play games from the internet and she said definitely a con, don't buy them."

The Meikles were lucky, but many more people across Scotland are not. Latest Police Scotland figures show fraud has risen by a quarter during April-September this year compared to the same period in 2017.

Detective inspector Gordon Burns explained there are various factors that can contribute to fraud being on the increase.

He said: "These include austerity in the last few years; the economic climate is ripe for fraud.

"There are many aspects of fraud that have become more sophisticated and much easier to commit when you can use the internet, online portals, phones etc.

"However the tried and tested methods of the conman appearing at the door are still there and still evident - we still have the bogus workmen frauds and romance scams."

With fraud costing the UK economy £193bn last year, police are working hard to catch the conmen as well as urging the public to take steps to protect themselves.

'There's an element of common sense that has to be asked of people - if it's too good to be true then think about it' Detective inspector Gordon Burns

DI Burns added: "Social media has a lot to contribute to fraud, as people put a lot of information online about their private lives that enables the fraudsters to gather information on their perceived victims to ensure they get a good bit of knowledge about them before actually contacting them.

"It makes the scam appear more genuine if they can talk about a real shopping trip and a real purchase before moving onto the con.

"There's an element of common sense that has to be asked of people - if it's too good to be true then think about it, take five or ten seconds to consider what you're doing, how you're transferring money and who you're transferring to.

"A bank will never ask for PIN numbers or security information over and above what is normal. If at any time you're not sure, put the phone down, go to another phone and ring the bank back from there."

'We're not normally that gullible, I was quite shocked that I was taken in' Margaret Meikle

The Meikles say they have learned from their experience and hope others will too.

Mrs Meikle said: "We're not normally that gullible, I was quite shocked that I was taken in. It was quite an experience, I'll never get caught like that again."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.