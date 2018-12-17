Firefighters called to city nightclub over gas fears

Revellers at Lulu in George Street, Edinburgh, were evacuated following the alert on Monday.

Fire: Crews were called over gas fears. STV

Firefighters were called to a nightclub in Edinburgh over gas fears.

Revellers at Lulu in George Street were evacuated by the time the crews arrived at 1.30am on Monday.

A total of five fire engines, equipped to deal with hazardous materials, were sent to the scene after reports that a gas was released in the premises.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said, on arrival, crews made sure the scene was safe, remaining on site for more than an hour.

No hazardous substances were found and the suspected gas is thought to have been a body spray.

No one was injured in the incident.

