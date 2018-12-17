Driver injured in crash between van and tipper lorry

Police were called to the scene on the A92 on Monday morning and the road has been cordoned off.

Crash: The incident occured around 7am. STV

A van driver has been left injured following a two-vehicle crash in Fife.

Police were called the the scene of the smash on the A92 between Cupar and Newport-on-Tay at 7.05am on Monday.

A tipper lorry and a van were involved in the collision, with the van driver sustaining leg injuries.

Emergency services are in attendance and police have closed the road between the Melville Lodges roundabout and the Forgan roundabout.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.