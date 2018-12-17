Cars damaged after transporter becomes wedged under bridge

The lorry, carrying high-value vehicles, was stuck under a railway bridge in Edinburgh on Monday.

Stuck: Lorry lodged under bridge. @sani_1875/

A number of high-value cars have been damaged after a transporter became wedged under a railway bridge in Edinburgh.

Police were called out to reports of the lorry being stuck under a low bridge on Sir Harry Lauder Road in Portobello at around 11am on Monday.

Officers confirmed no-one was injured in the collision.

Network Rail has been contacted over the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "We received reports of a transporter vehicle being stuck under a bridge on Sir Harry Lauder Road at around 11am.

"The lorry had collided with a railway bridge and became stuck.



"Network Rail have been contacted following the collision.

"The vehicle removed from the bridge at around 12.50pm."

