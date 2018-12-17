Helicopter joins search for 90-year-old missing for week

Dogs and coastguard teams have been called in a bid to find William Scott from Edinburgh.

William Scott: Major searches being carried out.

A police helicopter, dogs and coastguard teams have been called in the search for a missing 90-year-old man.

Great-grandfather of five, William Scott, was last seen passing the Finn and Bear pub at the Leith Shore in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

The public have now been asked to check their gardens while officers are searching The Shore.

Mr Scott is white, 5ft 1in and is balding with white hair to the back and sides.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5979659544001-news-1214william-16x9.jpg" />

He regularly wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, grey trousers and a dark flat cap.

Inspector Jordana Emerson said: "The new CCTV footage has helped us focus our investigation around The Shore and the streets surrounding this area.

"Over the weekend, we were assisted by colleagues from the dog unit and air support unit as well as partners from the coastguard.

"We will continue to utilise all necessary resources at our disposal as part of this investigation.

"The further sighting increases the number of potential witnesses who may have seen him and we would urge any patrons from the Finn and Bear pub, or any other establishments nearby, who may have information relevant to this investigation.

"If you believe you may know William's current whereabouts, but have not yet come forward then please get in touch.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small you believe it to be, could prove vital.

"I would also continue to reiterate the importance of people checking their outbuildings and garden areas in the event that William has sought shelter from the cold conditions or took ill while out."

His granddaughter, Charlotte Gibson, told STV News: "My grandpa's a very caring and thoughtful person who's the type at 90-years-old he'll still go round his neighbours and see who needs milk and bread and offer to clean their windows.

"He's very active and he's got a big heart.

"It's been hard for the family. We have a small but close family, and he's very much the centre of it.

"There's five grandchildren that have their Christmas cards for him and things, and are starting to wonder a wee bit now about 'where's grandpa' and when are we going to see him again."

