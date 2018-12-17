Racial abuse of Asian couple on train sparks police probe

The abuse took place on a service from Edinburgh to Lancaster on November 11.

CCTV: Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. BTP

Police are investigating after an Asian couple were racially abused on a train.

The abuse took place on a service from Edinburgh to Lancaster at around 6.30pm on November 11.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a man and a woman were being disruptive on board the service by playing tag up and down the carriage.

When other passengers asked the pair to settle down they became abusive.

After attempting to provoke a fight they racially abused the Asian couple and taunted them in an offensive accent.

BTP have now released a CCTV image showing two people they wish to speak to in over the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers believe the man and woman shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate. Do you know who they are?"

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or by sending a text to 61016.

