BA takes sick girl on Christmas 'trip of a lifetime' to US

The airline gave Sophie,12, who was diagnosed with a Wilms' tumour, a Home Alone 2 experience.

Trip: Sophie Walker was taken to New York. British Airways

An 12-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a Wilms' tumour on her kidney last year has been taken to New York as part of a Christmas trip of a lifetime.

Sophie Walker from Edinburgh was one of four children taken on the Home Alone inspired stateside trip by British Airways where they got to stay at the same hotel as reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian.

A young boy who lost some friends and his home in the Grenfell Tower Fire was also part of the group who got to meet celebrities including singer Pixie Lott and England World Cup hero Harry Maguire in London before their flight.

They also visited the city's famous Christmas sights.

Speaking to STV News Sophie said: "I liked the shops there and the hotel was really good as well, it's where Home Alone 2 was filmed.

"Kim Kardashian was staying there while we were there but she left before we got a chance to see her."

Sophie was 11-years-old when she was diagnosed with the tumour on her big brother's birthday in October, 2017.

A few months before Sophie the diagnoses, her twin sister Megan got all the symptoms of the tumour but was given the all clear before the family discovered Sophie's illness.

But when she was initially diagnosed the schoolgirl took it in her stride.

She said: "The doctor said I was going to live, so I was fine."

But her mum Rebecca said: "When she heard the word tumour she was scared.

"She knew that tumour meant she was ill."

For the last 12 months Sophie has been receiving treatment and battling the condition before eventually getting the all clear earlier this year.

