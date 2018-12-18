Man charged in connection with 'murder' at property

The attack is alleged to have happened at a home on Muirhouse Terrace in Edinburgh.

Muirhouse: Man due to appear in court. Google 2018

A man has allegedly been murdered in a house in Edinburgh.

The attack is said to have happened in a home on Muirhouse Terrace in the early hours of Monday.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Officers cordoned off the house while investigations were carried out.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

