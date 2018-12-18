Family of 'murdered' dad speak of devastation at death

Roddy Loughton was said to have been killed in a house in Muirhouse Terrace, Edinburgh.

Roddy Loughton: The 26-year-old died after the incident.

The family of a dad allegedly murdered say they are "devastated beyond words" by his death.

The 26-year-old died following the alleged murder in the early hours of Monday.

A man, 29, has been arrested over the incident.

His family said: "We are shocked and devastated beyond words by the news of Roddy's passing. Roddy was a loving dad, son and brother who had a sensitive soul, great sense of humour and adored his kids.

"We want to thank all the family, friends and local community for their well wishes and support at this time.

"We would request and appreciate people respect our desire for privacy at this very difficult time as we come to terms with our loss."

