Man seriously injured in smash with recovery vehicle
The crash, involving three cars and a recovery vehicle, happened near Bannockburn.
A man has been seriously injured in a crash involving three cars and a recovery vehicle on the M9.
The incident happened on the northbound section of the motorway, between Bannockburn, near Stirling, and Craigforth at around 7.35pm on Tuesday.
A Mitsubishi L200 collided with a broken down Dacia Duster on the hard shoulder, before also striking the recovery vehicle and another car travelling along the M9.
The 46-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with serious head injuries, where he continues to be treated.
The road was closed for four hours while the vehicles were recovered.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.