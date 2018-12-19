Masked robber stole £400 and bottle of Irn-Bru from garage

Ryan Scullion, 25, threatened couple with a knife as they were cashing up.

Scullion was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. STV

A masked man who robbed a couple as they were cashing up at a service station has been jailed for more than four years.

Ryan Scullion threatened the wife with a knife as he and accomplices made off with £400 and a bottle of Irn-Bru.

A judge told Scullion, 25, at the High Court in Edinburgh: "There is no suitable alternative to a prison sentence."

Lord Beckett said Scullion's actions were "violent, intimidating and terrifying" and would have led to a five-year prison sentence, but for his guilty plea.

The judge told him: "The courts must seek to protect those who provide a service to the public by working in shops."

Scullion admitted assaulting and robbing the couple while acting with two accomplices at the Glendevon service station, in Winchburgh, in West Lothian, on July 6 last year. He was jailed for 50 months.

Advocate depute Jo McDonald said they were cashing up for the day after 10pm when the trio entered wearing masks.

One robber stood at the door to act as a lookout while another brandished a hammer at the husband.

Scullion, formerly of Bo'ness, climbed over the counter armed with a large knife and ordered the wife to sit on the floor, telling her not to scream or shout.

He then opened the till and looted it of banknotes and coins before the robbers fled.

A woman who was at the back door of her home about ten yards from the service station heard the sound of car doors slamming and someone shouting: "Go, go, go."

About a month after the robbery, police received confidential information naming the three men responsible.

Scullion was detained and a knife identified as similar to that used in the robbery was found. He was interviewed but denied any involvement.

The raid was captured on camera and the court was shown footage of the incident.

Defence solicitor advocate Ian Bryce said Scullion was "horrified" at his actions and offered his sincere apologies.

