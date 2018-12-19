  • STV
  • MySTV

Scot jailed over fake Grenfell fire insurance claims

STV

Ruksana Ashraf also made false claims in respect to the Manchester bombing.

Scam: Ruksana Ashraf claimed she was present during the Grenfell tragedy.
Scam: Ruksana Ashraf claimed she was present during the Grenfell tragedy. PA

An Scot who made dozens of fraudulent insurance claims totalling nearly £180,000, including ones relating to the Grenfell Tower fire and Manchester bombing, has been jailed for three years.

Ruksana Ashraf, from Edinburgh, admitted three counts of fraud relating to false insurance claims made to RSA, Aviva, and Legal and General between 2012 and 2017.

The court heard the 44-year-old had used multiple mobile phone SIM cards and fake names and addresses to take out dozens of insurance policies and then make bogus claims.

Ashraf also admitted one count of possessing criminal property in relation to receiving vouchers from insurers instead of compensation.

Prosecutor Ben Holt said the successful claims totalled £50,116, but Ashraf had also tried to scam a further £129,030, claims which were not successful.

He told Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday that Ashraf made claims relating to Grenfell Tower and two major terrorist attacks.

Grenfell: 72 people lost their lives.
Grenfell: 72 people lost their lives. PA

Mr Holt added: "Some of those claims related to terrorist attacks or natural disasters that had recently happened.

"Three claims were said to arise from the Grenfell Tower, two from the bombing on the arena in Manchester and one from the terrorist attack on Borough Market in London.

"I do accept that the idea behind the fraud is slightly different in so far as the defendant was not making false representation to the council that they were a resident and liable for payment.

"But it does need to be borne in mind that this defendant was claiming to be present at natural disasters when clearly she wasn't."

Daniel King, defending, appealed for a suspended sentence and said his client had not used the cash to live an "exotic" lifestyle.

The court heard Ashraf, of Saughton Mains Terrace, had turned to drink and gambling following two abusive relationships and was carer to her elderly mother.

Mr King added: "She also accepts that those claims relating to the tragedies of Grenfell Tower, at Borough Market and then the Manchester Arena demonstrate a callous and heartless underlying feature of this fraudulent activity."

'The defendant has quite disgracefully made reference to the tragedy at Grenfell and terrorist attacks causing loss of life at Borough and Manchester and that has caused distress to others'
Judge Wood QC

But Judge Wood QC said he could not impose a suspended jail sentence because of the length of offending and sophistication of the scam.

He added: "Sometimes in these class of cases one is told that the defendant was in desperate need of money and in her plight succumbed to temptation.

"Here the mitigation is substantially to the effect she is in a position her mother needs her care and depends on her and she herself is not in the best of health."

Jailing her for three years, the judge said it was disgraceful to have used terrorist attacks and disasters to make false claims.

He added: "The defendant has quite disgracefully made reference to the tragedy at Grenfell and terrorist attacks causing loss of life at Borough and Manchester and that has caused distress to others."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.