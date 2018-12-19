Prisoners 'turn lives around' with new drama scheme

The programme at Polmont Young Offenders Institution is aimed to boost the confidence of inmates.

Prisoners have told how their lives have been turned around by taking part in new drama activities.

This week the inmates of Polmont Young Offenders Institution have been performing in a production of the pantomime Aladdin.

These activities are part of a wider programme aimed to help boost the confidence and future prospects of young offenders.

One of them, Jamie McLeod, said: "When you're just stuck looking at those four walls you need to keep focused.

"My youth workers give me homework which I'll do if I'm stressing.

"They taught me how to read, how to write, how to spell."

Polmont has recently been under scrutiny after the suicides of 21-year-old Katie Allan and 16-year-old William Brown in their cells earlier this year.

A review of mental health for young people in custody is due to report this year.

Those working in the institution say the support provided is vital.

Jess Thorpe from the Polmont Performing Arts Centre said: "What we're trying to do is engage with young people positively to provide a whole host of projects that they can practise skills they can really use once they get back out into the community so we're releasing confident individuals with something to contribute to our society."

