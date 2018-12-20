Police searching for woman missing from home overnight

Sophia Airey left her home in Edinburgh on Wednesday and headed to South Queensferry.

Missing: Sophia has disappeared from her home in Edinburgh. Police Scotland

Concern is growing for a 29-year-old woman who is missing from her home in Edinburgh.

Sophia Airey has not been seen since she left her home in the north-east of the city at around 7.15pm on Wednesday.

She then headed towards South Queensferry and has not been seen, or heard from since.

Police looking for Sophia said that "concern is growing for her welfare" and asked anyone who knows her whereabouts to contact them immediately.

She is 5ft 7ins tall with medium build and jaw-length light brown hair.

At the time of her disappearance, Sophia was wearing light blue skinny jeans, a purple and multi-coloured Nike running top, a think padded jacked and black suede boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

