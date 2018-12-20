Man 'battered dog to death and hid body in car boot'

  • STV
Alexander McGhee is accused of killing his lurcher, Murray, at his home in Methil, Fife.

Police: Officers were called to property.
Police: Officers were called to property. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A man killed his dog during the night leaving it with injuries "the same as a boxer when they get a haemorrhage", a trial heard.

Alexander McGhee is accused of killing his lurcher, Murray, at his home in Methil, Fife on July 8 last year.

A trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard police were called to his home following "reports of concern" for animals at the property.

"Disgusted" neighbours later told police they were so horrified at the noises they heard coming from McGhee's property that they had to go out and walk their dog - which was also distressed by the noises.

One told the court it sounded like a dog was being "thrown against a wall".

When police arrived hours later McGhee told them that Murray had escaped from the property in the middle of the night and that he had later found him dead in a nearby street.

Officers were then led to the lurcher's body, which McGhee had put in the boot of his car.

McGhee, 44, denies harming the animal in any way - and told police that he thought the dog had been hit by a car after running away.

But veterinary experts told the trial that a post-mortem suggested a vehicle impact was "not likely".

The court was told when police initially interviewed him he appeared to be "hiding" an injury to his hand with the sleeve of his jumper.

PC Kirsten Lawrie, 36, said she "believed he was covering the hand intentionally".

She added: "My colleague asked him about it and he showed us a v-shaped cut to his hand.

"He said he had sustained it when he punched a wall in a temper when the dog ran away."

Veterinary pathologist Dr Bryn Tennant said he believed Murphy had sustained the injuries from being "hit, kicked or shaken with considerable force".

Dr Tennant said: "The outcome of the post mortem was that this dog had been subjected to multiple traumatic incidents.

"The injuries were spread across the body and the cause of death was the bleeding on the brain.

"The constellation of injuries, in my opinion, were not consistent with a road traffic accident.

"There is a very, very remote possibility that this dog was struck by a vehicle but from what I saw, I do not believe that happened, on the basis of my examination.

"The bleeding around the brain is the same as boxers get when they haemorrhage."

'The outcome of the post mortem was that this dog had been subjected to multiple traumatic incidents.'
Dr Bryn Tennant

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay told the court that earlier evidence in the case suggested McGhee had inflicted the injuries.

He said: "The couple next door left their flat because of the noise emanating from his property.

"When they returned they spoke of a bottle of bleach being outside the premises that wasn't there when they left. "They were adamant the noises were not a dog fight.

"They spoke of a male voice talking aggressively using language such as b*****d.

"One heard slapping sounds and one said it sounded like the dog was being thrown against a wall.

"Both identified him as the person residing there and one confirmed the voice he heard was Mr McGhee's."

McGhee, of Wellsley Road, Kirkcaldy, denies a charge under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act on summary complaint.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.